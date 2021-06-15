Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 2,209 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

