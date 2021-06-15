TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.37

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.37 and last traded at $94.29, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Get TFI International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.81.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.