The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

