The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.