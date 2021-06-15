The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is United Bank’s 10th Largest Position

United Bank boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 2.5% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 36,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,095,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.50. The company has a market cap of $239.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

