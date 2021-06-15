The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 128,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,095,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $238.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

