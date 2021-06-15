The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $104,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Insiders have sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $303.22 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $318.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

