The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 328,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,399,242. The Gap has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.23.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -48.74%.

In other The Gap news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $6,504,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,350,006.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $97,396.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,630 shares in the company, valued at $722,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,606 shares of company stock worth $16,045,192. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

