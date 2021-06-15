The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce earnings of $9.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.12 and the highest is $10.68. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $6.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $43.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.83 to $47.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $35.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.11 to $39.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.23.

GS traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.30. 2,284,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.42. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

