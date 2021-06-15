The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $83.96 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

