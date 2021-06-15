The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.700-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.76 billion-7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.96 billion.

NYSE SJM traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $134.95. 6,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,542. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.80.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,619 shares of company stock valued at $348,157. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.