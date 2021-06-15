The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Update

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the May 13th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE SCX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. 175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The L.S. Starrett has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.94 million for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

