The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Update

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the May 13th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE SCX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. 175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The L.S. Starrett has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $9.90.
The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.94 million for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%.
The L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
