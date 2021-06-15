The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 25,957 Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

