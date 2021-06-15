The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 21,413 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,413 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald Little bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $105,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GORO opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.66 million, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13. Gold Resource Co. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

