The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $119,000 Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 336,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 172,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 82,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 54,598 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNCE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Insiders sold a total of 566,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $357.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). Research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

