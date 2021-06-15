The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

TMG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 81 ($1.06). 104,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,326. The company has a market cap of £73.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.77.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

In other news, insider Susan Mullen sold 1,553 shares of The Mission Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12), for a total value of £1,335.58 ($1,744.94). Also, insider Robert Andrew Day sold 15,555 shares of The Mission Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £13,377.30 ($17,477.53). Insiders sold 1,420,858 shares of company stock valued at $113,891,288 in the last quarter.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.