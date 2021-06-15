The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 501 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,729,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,824,000 after buying an additional 263,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after buying an additional 68,791 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after buying an additional 376,129 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,542,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $620,753.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,676.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 67,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 0.51. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $28.88.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

