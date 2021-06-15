The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 377.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bandwidth by 6.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bandwidth by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Bandwidth stock opened at $129.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,142. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.