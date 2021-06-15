The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after purchasing an additional 497,470 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $35.73.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

