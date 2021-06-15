The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SILV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

