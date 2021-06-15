The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 509 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIACA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,700,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 4,671.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its position in ViacomCBS by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

