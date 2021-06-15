The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSMO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $56.65.

