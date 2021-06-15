The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $73,000 Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Also, insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $359.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.22. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

