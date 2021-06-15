The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. The Timken posted sales of $803.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

TKR traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 39,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Timken has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $92.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $415,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

