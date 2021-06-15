TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Short Interest Update

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MVEN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,914. TheMaven has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

