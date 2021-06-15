TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Short Interest Update

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MVEN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,914. TheMaven has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79.
About TheMaven
