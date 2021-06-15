Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.59

Theratechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:THERF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and traded as low as $3.54. Theratechnologies shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 80,195 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59.

About Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

