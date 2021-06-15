TheStreet Upgrades Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE NAV opened at $44.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.88. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Navistar International by 6.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,980,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,240,000 after acquiring an additional 244,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Navistar International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000,000 after acquiring an additional 77,676 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Navistar International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,131,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,869,000 after acquiring an additional 67,718 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,574,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $108,447,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.