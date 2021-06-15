ThreeFold Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $2,224.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00060255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00151158 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00181508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.44 or 0.00978404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,042.86 or 1.00087795 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.