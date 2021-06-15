Thrive Token Hits Market Capitalization of $164,959.91 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 384.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $164,959.91 and $1,224.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00060350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.79 or 0.00766319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00083734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.80 or 0.07760612 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

THRT is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

