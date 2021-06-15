Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Up 78.3% in May

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Thunderbird Entertainment Group from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

THBRF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. 7,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,700. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

