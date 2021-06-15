thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.99 ($15.28).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €10.14 ($11.93) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €10.45.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

