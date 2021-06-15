Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,182,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 173,832.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 304,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after buying an additional 304,207 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,047,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,000,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.