Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.