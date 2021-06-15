Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Position Increased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 134.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Titan Medical were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Titan Medical by 38.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th.

TMDI stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73. Titan Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.