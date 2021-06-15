TOP (TOP) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. During the last week, TOP has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $11.33 million and approximately $907,818.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00060515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00768904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00083657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.46 or 0.07785870 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.