Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.09 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 349,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,546 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 830,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATR opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.02. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.