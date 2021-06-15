Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,541 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 117,788 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,256 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of AG stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. Equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

