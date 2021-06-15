Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.31. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

