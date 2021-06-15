Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,006 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

