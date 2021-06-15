Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $1.33 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 92.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

ABNB opened at $149.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,179,253 shares of company stock valued at $163,632,642. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

