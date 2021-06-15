Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TACYY remained flat at $$5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. Total Access Communication Public has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19.
About Total Access Communication Public
