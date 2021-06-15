Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.75 to C$42.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.36.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $27.38 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

