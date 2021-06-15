Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.81.

TOU opened at C$32.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$11.40 and a 12-month high of C$34.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,347.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,806,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$201,390,143.43. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $353,424.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

