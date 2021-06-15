Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Holdings Lessened by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277,670 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor accounts for about 6.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 39,718 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 397,994 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after buying an additional 131,484 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 437,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,910. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.