Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Short Interest Update

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the May 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Track Group stock remained flat at $$2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,430. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96. Track Group has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter. Track Group had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 42,997.89%.

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. It also develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company offers ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

