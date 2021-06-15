Traders Buy High Volume of HCA Healthcare Call Options (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 10,315 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,645% compared to the typical volume of 591 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,212. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $217.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,278.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

