Traders Buy High Volume of Parker-Hannifin Put Options (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,106 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,052% compared to the typical volume of 96 put options.

PH stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $170.30 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.51.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,670,000 after acquiring an additional 216,801 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 119.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 22.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.