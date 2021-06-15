Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -92.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.21. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBIO shares. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

