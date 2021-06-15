Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Tredegar has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:TG opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.99. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.79%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

