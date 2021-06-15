Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,565,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of Trex stock opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.