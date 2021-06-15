Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives $2.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOLWF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Trican Well Service stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,904. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

